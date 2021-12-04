Jamaica is Well-Prepared to Meet New U.S. Travel Requirements

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica is well-prepared to meet the newly announced one-day testing requirement of the U.S. government and assist both international travelers returning home as well as Jamaicans visiting the U.S., effective December 6, 2021.

The destination has established ample testing locations throughout the island with both antigen and PCR tests available. There multiple lab facilities and testing capability at both its Montego Bay and Kingston airports. In addition, many of the island’s resorts and hotels offer approved testing services on property. As a result, making the departure process even more seamless.

Perhaps most important for travelers, Jamaica offers pre-booking for return tests. This will ensure results are provided in time to meet departure needs. Jamaica already has an established partnership with three approved private laboratories. As a result, it will provide travelers with seamless in-hotel antigen or PCR tests. Tests can be easily scheduled in advance – even prior to a traveler’s arrival on island – through each lab’s dedicated online booking platform:

Pre-Flight Testing Capabilities

Both international airports in Jamaica are equipped with pre-flight testing capability prior to check-in. For travelers opting for in-airport testing, they can book their appointment online. Then, arrive at the airport a minimum of 3 hours in advance of their flight to obtain their required departure result.

Visitors staying at licensed hotels, resorts, villas, guest houses or residences can schedule their test to be performed on property via a convenient concierge service, or book an in-person appointment at the closest laboratory location. All certified lab locations can be found on VisitJamaica.com.

Safety Protocols

The health and safety of every Jamaican and every visitor to the country remains our top priority. Especially through our comprehensive Jamaica CARES protocols. These protocols were among the first to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travels recognition and allowed us to safely reopen in June of 2020. Since that time, we have welcomed over one million visitors. The protocols continue to prove effective. Especially within the Resilient Corridors, which cover more than 85 percent of the island’s tourism product and include less than one percent of our population. Jamaica has recorded a COVID-19 infection rate of under one percent within the Resilient Corridors over the past year.

We encourage visitors to continue to come to Jamaica with the confidence that they can enjoy everything the Heartbeat of the World has to offer.