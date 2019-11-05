Go Coastal: 5 of the Best Beach Cities to Visit

Are you ready to book your next beach vacation, but can’t decide on a destination? Check out five of the best beach cities in the U.S. and beyond.

If seasonal depression is getting you down, experts say the best way to lift your spirits is to plan a trip so you have something to look forward to. There’s no better way to escape the chilly weather than with a beach getaway.

Keep reading to learn about the five best beach cities in the world.

One Of The Best Beach Cities: Nice, France

This French seaside city on the Mediterranean coastline has it all. Over 30 incredible beaches that are both public and private. Discover the Castel, Neptune and or Opera Plage, venture to the Plage Beau Rivage, and don’t miss the Blue Beach.

These beaches range from being pebbled and sanded to padded. Also, the weather is mild and pleasant all year round, making your French beach vacation that much more comfortable at any time of the year.

Venice, Italy

You can’t miss this floating beautiful city built on over 100 small islands in the Adriatic Sea. This beach city is the closest thing in the world to a city on water. Explore this marvel on a gondola or water taxi and don’t miss the breath-taking outer islands.

Miami Beach, Florida

This popular man-made coastal city in Southeastern Florida is one of the most stunning beach cities in the world. Here you’ll find nine miles of gorgeous beaches including the popular bustling South Beach. Or for a more relaxing take on Miami, check out South Miami Beach known for its blue crystal water and white sandy beaches.

Honolulu, Hawaii

This capital of Hawaii is nestled on the Southeast coast of the Island of Oahu. Honolulu is known for having the best beaches in the state ideal for surfing, taking in blazing sunsets, and swimming in the blue-green water off narrow beaches.

Don’t miss the finest beach in the capital, Diamond Head Beach. This beach is almost two acres of sea cliffs with a narrow beach perfect for surfing. If you’re a big surfer, you can’t miss this stunning beach city.

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

You can’t visit Rio without checking out the beaches in this city’s 25-mile long shorelines. Here you’ll find countless worldwide renowned beaches like Ipanema and Copacabana. Don’t miss the magnificent view of the Copacabana beach on the backdrop of Sugarloaf Mountain.

This city attracts millions every New Year’s Eve. Year-round here you can always check out volleyball players and musicians playing along the Copacabana Beach.

Rio’s beaches have an incredible influence on the food of this city, as you’ll get to taste the best of Rio’s cuisine right on their beaches. Rio’s beaches are also perfect for skating, surfing, paddleboarding, jogging, and cycling. You won’t run out of fun things to do in the beautiful Brazilian beach city.

Plan Your Beach Vacation Today

Now that you know about the five best beach cities in the world, plan your trip today. Find a beach city that works for your lifestyle and budget and soon you’ll get the much-needed rest and relaxation that you deserve.

For more resources on Southern Florida, be sure to check out our blog.