Jamaica Celebrates 3rd Annual Global Tourism Resilience Day

HANOVER, Jamaica – Jamaica proudly commemorated the 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to sustainability and resilience in the evolving tourism landscape. As a key highlight of the 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Conference, the day emphasized reflection, renewal, and future-proofing the industry against disruptions and shocks.

Held at the Princess Grand in Hanover from February 17-19, the three-day conference convened industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability advocates to explore strategies for enhancing tourism resilience. On the final day of the conference, participants were treated to various destination excursions to give them a taste of Jamaica’s tourism offerings at one of the many adventure parks, Jamwest.

“As we observe Global Tourism Resilience Day for another year, we are reminded of the importance of raising awareness about building resilience across our sectors and creating spaces for dialogue and transformative action,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “Tourism is not merely about leisure or sightseeing,” he continued. “It is the lifeblood of many economies, a catalyst for world development, and a critical pillar in the architecture of global growth. For developing countries in particular, tourism represents a path to empowerment, job creation, poverty alleviation, and the preservation of cultural heritage. It fosters cross-cultural exchange, promotes tolerance, and deepens our shared sense of humanity. We must future-proof it.”

Global Tourism Resilience Day Theme

Under the theme “Building Tourism Resilience through Digital Transformation”, the conference reinforced the importance of sustainable practices in ensuring the industry’s long-term vitality. Jamaica showed its role as a leader in global tourism. Through teamwork and sharing ideas, it focused on resilience. This sets the stage for ongoing innovation and sustainable growth.

Featured Speakers

Some of the insightful panel discussions and keynote speeches from renowned experts, included Mr. David Tepper, Co-Founder at Pay-I Inc., and Dr. Luz Longsworth, Sandals International Senior Corporate Director, Sandals Corporate University, who discussed “The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities and Challenges for Tourism.” Participants also shared best practices and discussed actionable solutions to enhance sustainability.

“This conference serves as a pivotal platform to inspire collective action and innovative thinking. As we look towards the future, sustainability must be at the core of tourism development to ensure resilience and growth,” said Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience Centre.

The conference celebrated the day. It highlighted Jamaica’s leadership in ideas. It also showed the industry’s commitment to sustainability. This sets the stage for ongoing teamwork and new ideas. As global tourism changes, the conference highlighted the need for resilience and sustainability in the future of travel.