Travel

Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett Set for Three Global Honors in Five Days

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Jamaica's Edmund Bartlett to receive global honors
Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett (file photo)

Recognition across North America, Europe and Africa highlights Jamaica’s growing role in tourism resilience, investment and global cooperation

 

Jamaica's Edmund Bartlett to receive global honors
Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett (file photo)

 

KINGSTON, Jamaica  — Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett will receive three international honors across North America, Europe and Africa this week. This recognition spotlights the country’s leadership in tourism resilience, sustainability, innovation and global cooperation.

Bartlett will be named one of the 100 African Diaspora Personalities of Global Influence during the 81st United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York. The recognition cites his contributions to tourism resilience, global tourism development and Africa-Caribbean partnerships.

On Sept. 25, Bartlett will co-chair the World Economic Forum’s Beyond Tourism Day Forum at its headquarters in Geneva. Government leaders, global CEOs and investors will examine tourism’s role in economic resilience, investment and innovation. WEF will broadcast the discussions globally on its platforms.

On Sept. 26, Bartlett will receive the PYNE Award for Tourism Icon in Maputo, Mozambique. The award recognizes his work to strengthen tourism and economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean. Moreover, it honors his role in establishing the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre.

Bartlett said the week’s events reflect tourism’s expanding role in economic development, job creation, investment, cultural diplomacy and international cooperation.

“Jamaica is a small island, but our ideas, partnerships and ambition for tourism have global relevance,” Bartlett said. “I am humbled by this recognition, which is a global win for our island.”

The appearances aim to raise Jamaica’s profile among policymakers, investors and international media while advancing the country’s voice in global tourism.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

S Hotel's Key To Success: Being 100% Jamaican

S Hotels’ Key To Success: Being 100% Jamaican

November 8, 2025
Dr. Lezli Levene Harvell 2020 Airbnb Black Travel Leader and Influencer in travel

The 2020 Airbnb Black Travel List of Leaders and Influencers in Travel

February 8, 2020

Jamaica Records 3.6 Percent Increase In 2009 Tourist Arrivals

February 2, 2010
Investment in Jamaica Philip Rose, Hon Edmund Bartlett, Donna Regis-Prosper, Donovan White

Investment in Jamaica: Boosting Tourism Growth

May 18, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button