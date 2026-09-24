Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett Set for Three Global Honors in Five Days

Recognition across North America, Europe and Africa highlights Jamaica’s growing role in tourism resilience, investment and global cooperation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett will receive three international honors across North America, Europe and Africa this week. This recognition spotlights the country’s leadership in tourism resilience, sustainability, innovation and global cooperation.

Bartlett will be named one of the 100 African Diaspora Personalities of Global Influence during the 81st United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York. The recognition cites his contributions to tourism resilience, global tourism development and Africa-Caribbean partnerships.

On Sept. 25, Bartlett will co-chair the World Economic Forum’s Beyond Tourism Day Forum at its headquarters in Geneva. Government leaders, global CEOs and investors will examine tourism’s role in economic resilience, investment and innovation. WEF will broadcast the discussions globally on its platforms.

On Sept. 26, Bartlett will receive the PYNE Award for Tourism Icon in Maputo, Mozambique. The award recognizes his work to strengthen tourism and economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean. Moreover, it honors his role in establishing the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre.

Bartlett said the week’s events reflect tourism’s expanding role in economic development, job creation, investment, cultural diplomacy and international cooperation.

“Jamaica is a small island, but our ideas, partnerships and ambition for tourism have global relevance,” Bartlett said. “I am humbled by this recognition, which is a global win for our island.”

The appearances aim to raise Jamaica’s profile among policymakers, investors and international media while advancing the country’s voice in global tourism.