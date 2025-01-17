Jamaica to Host 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tourism thought leaders from around the world will gather in Jamaica February 17 – 19, 2025 for the highly anticipated Third Annual Global Tourism Resilience Conference and Expo in Hanover.

Taking place at the spectacular new Princess Grand and adjacent Princess Senses, The Mangrove resorts, the conference is poised to set a pivotal stage for the future of the global tourism industry in achieving the following outcomes:

Increased Knowledge of Digital Tools for Resilience

Renewed Focus on Building Resilience

Collaboration for Resilience Solutions

Practical Resilience Case Studies

Adoption of Crisis Management Technologies

Introduction of Resilience-Focused Financial Tools

Resilience in Blue Economy Management

Policy Recommendations for Resilience

Increased collaboration between tourism stakeholders and digital technology firms globally

“The principles of tourism resilience have guided us in Jamaica and are crucial to our ongoing success,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) and Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “As the global tourism industry continues to grow and change in the face of new challenges and disruptions, it has never been more important to tap into the expertise of leaders and innovators to collaboratively discuss issues that are central to future-proofing travel and tourism worldwide.”

Global Tourism Resilience Conference Panelists

Rajan Datar, celebrated host of the BBC’s award-winning “The Travel Show” will serve as emcee for the conference programme. Panelists are expected to include representatives from companies such as the World Bank, UNWTO, American Airlines, Carnival, Mastercard, Chemonics, Digicel, Flow, ITIC, and IDB, among others.

Global Tourism Resilience Conference Schedule

Day 1 – Global Tourism Resilience Day

The conference focuses on the practical uses of digital transformation. It will discuss innovations like cybersecurity, immersive realities, AI, robotics, the Metaverse, and IoT. These technologies aim to strengthen tourism resilience.

The day will also mark the observation of Global Tourism Resilience Day, a United Nations Day advocated by the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre.

Day 2

We will explore how digital technologies contribute to enhancing resilience in coastal tourism areas.

Day 3

Attendees will experience a diverse range of activities showcasing Jamaica’s resilient tourism offerings.

The day includes a High-Level Ministerial Roundtable on digital technologies for resilience building and will also feature tours and expeditions exploring resilient spaces across the island, allowing participants to experience firsthand the successes in tourism infrastructure and practices.

Additionally, the third day features several gastronomic events that highlight the rich culinary heritage of Jamaica, as well as various demonstrations of the latest technologies for tourism resilience.

Digital Technology

The three days will also feature an engaging Expo designed to create a dynamic space where digital technology firms and industry experts can showcase their latest goods and services aimed at building resilience in the tourism sector.

This exhibition will provide tourism stakeholders with the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions that are essential for fortifying tourism against various disruptions. Participants will engage with advanced tools, software, and systems that enhance crisis management, data-driven decision-making, and sustainable tourism practices.

“In a world where disruptions, both natural and synthetic, become more prevalent in the global tourism industry, this conference is fast becoming a must-attend,” said Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the GTRCMC. “It is imperative that the industry both understand and adapt to emerging trends necessary for building resilience. This conference will provide a global platform for the tourism sector to prepare, plan, and pivot towards what lies ahead.”

More than 200 delegates from around the world are expected to attend. Jamaica is ready to give them a warm welcome.

“Tourism is the world’s largest industry, and the same holds true here in Jamaica,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “That’s why we are both excited and ready to welcome delegates to this important conference and let them experience true Jamaican hospitality.”

Attendees can register for the conference by visiting: https://www.visitjamaica.com/gtr/