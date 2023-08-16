National News

Issa Trust Foundation Endorsed For Work At Annotto Bay Hospital

Issa Trust Annotto Bay Hospital
Issa Trust Staff and Anotto Bay Hospital staff

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Earlier this year, the ISSA Trust Foundation brought volunteer doctors from the USA to deliver specific training to the Pediatric Nursing & Medical Teams at the Annotto Bay Hospital.

State Minister Hon. Dr. Norman Dunn BH (M), MP has praised the ISSA Trust Foundation for the work they did in an official endorsement, by saying, “I am grateful to the Issa Trust Foundation for their continued assistance to the Annotto Bay Hospital, and most importantly to the people of Jamaica. The Foundation has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to the health and safety of our population.”

The Hon. Min. Dr. Dunn went on to commend the ISSA Trust Foundation for the interest it shows in capacity building for Jamaica’s health care sector & its commitment to demonstrating said interest. He referred to the training delivered as a ‘lifelong gift’ via the ‘transfer of knowledge’.

The Hon. Min. Dr. Dunn went on to thank the visiting doctors & saluted the foundation on behalf of the beneficiaries, by saying, “The ISSA Trust Foundation is a true example of a caring company committed to corporate social responsibility. You are our hands and ears and represent the best of us!”

 

