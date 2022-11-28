Issa Trust Foundation Fundraiser in New York a Major Success

ST. ANN, Jamaica – The Issa Trust Foundation has undertaken a meaningful and well-needed project, which, is to build The Mary Issa Children’s Health Centre in Richmond, St. Ann. The land has been kindly donated by the Issa family, however, major fund-raising activities are required to garner the funds needed to construct the building for the clinic.

On November 12, 2022, the Issa Trust Foundation hosted a major fundraiser in New York, under the patronage of the Most Hon. Juliet Holness. Fraser Fontaine & Kong Ltd. is proud to have been one of the sponsors for the event. So strong was our commitment and support for this project, we took a group of our Team members from FFK and Belize Insurance Centre to New York for the function which was indeed a Gala affair. It was an experience that made one feel proud to be Jamaican, we witnessed the selfless deeds of one of our own Jamaican families to meet the critical need the health care of

Jamaica’s children.

While at the function, the history of the Issa Foundation was shared with us leading up to this latest project. The event was further enhanced by the performance of one of our musical greats, The Reggae Ambassadors, the Third World band.

It has been a sincere pleasure and privilege to have been associated with the Issa family over the last 20 years. We admire the heart and service that Paul, his brother Elias “Lee”, and their family have for Jamaica and particularly for the less fortunate. Stay tuned and we encourage Corporate Jamaica to “grab your Team and go” contribute to the continued fund-raising efforts of this venture so that this vision can become an imminent reality.