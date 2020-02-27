Jamaica’s Police Commissioner to Attend Community Forum in Lauderhill

// // //

LAUDERHILL – Jamaica’s Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, CD, will visit South Florida this weekend where he will be guest speaker at a Community Forum, this Friday (Feb. 28) starting at 5:00 p.m., at the Lauderhill City Hall located at 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd in Lauderhill.

The event is hosted by Consul General, R. Oliver Mair along with Lauderhill Commissioner Denise Grant.

The Forum is open to the public where persons will have an opportunity to interact with the Jamaica’s Police Chief through a question and answer period. The Commissioner will also meet with Command Officers at local police stations in Broward where he will look at security details to assist in areas of crime fighting and collaborative engagement.

A prominent and distinguished graduate of Calabar High School, the Commissioner will also be guest at the annual Calabar Alumni Florida chapter celebration fundraiser on Saturday (Feb. 29) at Temple Beth Emet in Cooper City.

Proceeds from the annual event will benefit ongoing support to the school’s academic and development programme.