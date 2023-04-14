Jamaica’s PNP Expresses Concern and Solidarity with Residents of Florida in Flooding Aftermath

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Opposition People’s National Party (Jamaica) expresses concern for the residents of Broward County who have been affected by the torrential flood which occurred on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

We extend our solidarity and support to the affected individuals, families, and communities during this difficult time. We are deeply saddened to hear of the devastation caused by the unprecedented flooding in Broward County.

Reports of immense damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure have reached us in Jamaica, and we send our prayers for a speedy return to normalcy.

We stand in solidarity with residents of Jamaican descent who have made Florida their home. Especially as they face this challenging situation.

The PNP commends the efforts of emergency services personnel and volunteers who have been working tirelessly to rescue residents and provide relief to those who have been impacted by the flood. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been displaced from their homes and those who are struggling to cope with the aftermath of this natural disaster. Noting that a state of emergency has been declared in Fort Lauderdale, the PNP stands ready to support our brothers and sisters and encourages all those who can assist to offer their support to the residents of Broward County and other affected areas.

We understand the devastating effects of natural disasters and the importance of standing together during times of crisis. We hope that with the assistance of everyone, the residents will be able to recover. In addition, rebuild their lives as quickly as possible.