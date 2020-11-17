Installation ceremony for newly elected and reelected Miami-Dade Commissioners

[MIAMI] – The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners will hold an installation ceremony for its newly elected and reelected Commissioners.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, starting at 9:00 a.m., in the Commission Chamber located on the second floor of the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st Street. An overflow area will be available in the lobby for members of the public.

To ensure the safety of all participants, and immediately following the invocation, presentation of colors, national anthem, and introductory remarks by the Mayor, each Commissioner will be sworn into office individually in the following order:

9:30 am – 10:00 am

The Honorable Oliver G. Gilbert, III

Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 1

10:30 am – 11:00 am

The Honorable Keon Hardemon

Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 3

11:30 am – 12:00 pm

The Honorable Raquel A. Regalado

Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 7

12:30 pm – 1:00 pm

The Honorable Kionne L. McGhee

Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 9

1:30 pm – 2:00 pm

The Honorable Joe A. Martinez

Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 11

2:30 pm – 3:00 pm

The Honorable Rene Garcia

Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 13

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Miami-Dade TV and streamed live at www.miamidade.gov/webcasting, as well as on Twitter at @miamidadebcc and at facebook.com/miamidadebcc.