U.S. Caribbean Strong Volcano Relief Volunteers Needed in South Florida

Global Empowerment Mission, Janice Lyttle Foundation and U.S. Caribbean Strong Appeal for Volunteers to Assemble Family Necessities Kits for Displaced Families in St. Vincent

[MIAM] – With continuous recovery and cleanup underway from the impact of the recent La Soufriere volcanic eruptions and ash fall in St. Vincent, the Global Empowerment Mission, Janice Lyttle Foundation, and the US Caribbean Strong coalition is appealing for volunteers to assist with the assembly of family necessities kits for displaced families.

Volunteers are needed, starting today, Sunday, April 18, 10am to 3pm. And, continuing this week, Monday-Friday, 9:30am-4:30pm at 1148 NW 72nd Street in Miami, Florida. Volunteers will gather under strict COVID-19 protocol to assembly care packages for shipment courtesy of the relief partners.

Register To Participate

Volunteers are encouraged to register their participation at South Florida Caribbean Strong http://www.sflcaribbeanstrong.org. Beverages, snacks, and COVID-19 protection will be provided to all participants.

St Vincent in Dire Need

“The situation in St Vincent is very serious with unknown variables. Miami always comes together to help our island neighbors. Our community is strong and caring and has assisted in so many causes. Now it’s time to help St Vincent. We really need everyone to come together, drop off supplies and come volunteer. Our partners on the ground are very organized with professional logistical and distribution expertise. We will have containers leaving to St Vincent every Wednesday for the next month. To date, GEM has already shipped over $650,000 in aid. We need your help to multiply these efforts tenfold.” Michael Capponi, founder, Global Empowerment Mission.

“Together, we are Caribbean Strong. With more hands on the effort, we will be able to accomplish our coordinated mission together. The thousands of displaced families on the island are in urgent need.” Dr. Jacqueline James, director, Janice Lyttle Foundation.

Supplies Needed

The following relief supplies are the highest priority for the packaging of family necessity kits:

snacks and activity toys for kids

toiletries/sanitary/dignity kits

first aid kits

medicine for pain or indigestion

nebulizer/asthma pumps

sleeping bags

blankets pillows

mats

towels

baby wipes/foods/diapers

batteries/flashlights/solar lanterns

Click here for other volcano relief drop off locations.

How to Donate

To donate to the Janice Lyttle Foundation, visit https://gofund.me/8f553e87