Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts a Community Conversation on Cannabis

Jamaican Women of Florida, (JWOF) Annual Conversation of Health – Saturday, September 21st

SOUTH FLORIDA – Each year, the Jamaican Women of Florida, (JWOF) hosts a community conversation on a current topical issue related to health and wellness and this year’s conversation will be about Cannabis!

“If you want to change the world educate a girl”, taken from an old African proverb, it is meant to impart the notion that wealth comes into the community when women are given opportunities to empower themselves, starting with education.

Keeping within the tradition of empowering communities, JWOF presents its 6th Annual Health and Wellness Forum, at 2 PM on Saturday, September 21st, at the West Regional Library located at 8601 W. Broward Blvd in Plantation.

The ‘NEW’ world of Cannabis

JWOF believes the time is now to have a frank conversation about Cannabis. A conversation directed at allowing the community to navigate the maze of unanswered questions surrounding this new and booming industry.

“We will not discuss the morality or the right and wrong of Cannabis. This conversation is about debunking the myths and separating the facts from the fiction of Cannabis,” said Hillary Creary-ESQ., JWOF Health & Wellness Chair. “Our panelists will explore the medical and scientific facts about Cannabis while examining the changes in the laws both in Florida and nationwide,” concluded Creary.

The explosive CBD industry boosts healthy annual revenues that currently exceed 6 billion dollars. So, together with the help of a panel of experts, we will look at the business of Cannabis, including investment opportunities and explore the business of CBD. What are the investment opportunities for our community in this growing industry?

Panelists

Our panelists include Scheril Murray Powell, Esq, Attorney and Executive Director of the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists of Florida; Dr. Anthony Hall, MDCM, FACS, FAANS, one of the first physicians certified by the State of Florida to recommend medical cannabis; Irma Escoe, CBD Broker, Distributor and Recruiter; and Chip J. Baker Afamefuna, Biotechnologist, and also Moderator of the event.

JWOF encourages the community to attend this power-filled informative afternoon of learning and bring your questions and concerns so they can be addressed.

For more information and to register to attend this free event, click here.