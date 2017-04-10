Jamaica National Group recommits to Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference 2017 has received the full support of legacy partner, The Jamaica National Group, as the organisation renews its ties with the 7th biennial of the event, to be held in July 2017.

Earl Jarrett, Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica National Group, said that the organisation has already “committed financial and other support to the staging of the conference this year.”

“Member companies of the Group are eager to introduce their products and services to Jamaicans from overseas, who we expect will be attending this year’s event in large numbers in Kingston,” he noted.

The 2017 conference, which is being organized as a precursor event to Jamaica’s 55th anniversary Independence celebrations, will be mounted under the theme, “Partnering for Growth.”

“We anticipate that the conference will serve to highlight the rich and vibrant linkages that are possible when stakeholders, both locally and within the Diaspora, work together to build communities and change lives,” Mr Jarrett said.

Of key interest will be the recently launched JN Diaspora Certificate of Deposit, which has been rolled out to Jamaicans living in the three main markets that JN currently operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

“The JN Diaspora CD is a fitting example of the kind of partnerships that we wish to foster between members of the Jamaicans living overseas and organisations within Jamaica that are working to empower our people to invest in themselves and their communities,” he explained.

The product allows persons overseas to earn an attractive return on their investment, while simultaneously contributing to the growth and development of social enterprises in the Jamaican SME sector, through the JN Foundation’s SEBI project.

Mr Jarrett, who also serves as the chair of the conference preparatory committee, pointed out that “a strong project team has been put in place and to date all sub-committees have been identified, have prepared work plans and are well on the way to delivering a magnificent conference.”

“I extend a warm invitation to all Jamaicans to participate in the conference and look forward to seeing you in Kingston on July 23.”