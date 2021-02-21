Sun-Sentinel endorses Kerri-Ann Nesbeth for City of Miramar Commission Seat 1

[MIRAMAR] – Kerri-Ann Nesbeth is proud to receive the Sun-Sentinel endorsement, one of the most reputable newspaper publications in South Florida.

The Sun-Sentinel Editorial Board gave Nesbeth a raving review while touting her maturity throughout the interview process. “Nesbeth has focused her campaign on fiscal responsibility and sustainability in this fast-growing city of more than 140,000 residents,” said the Sun-Sentinel Editorial Board. Read the Sun-Sentinel’s endorsement here.

Kerri-Ann Nesbeth, candidate for City of Miramar Commission Seat 1, is running for office to ensure city leadership in Miramar is responsive to residents’ and business owners’ needs while also prioritizing the long-term viability of the city’s growth. She’s the youngest candidate running, and if elected, will be the first millennial to serve on the commission.

“For Miramar City Commission Seat 1, the Sun-Sentinel recommends Kerri-Ann Nesbeth. Despite being younger than her opponents by more than two decades, Nesbeth, 31, was clearly the adult in the virtual room when the three candidates interviewed with the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board over a video call, ” said the Sun-Sentinel Editorial Board. “Miramar needs more forward-thinking people like Nesbeth at City Hall.”

Read the Sun-Sentinel's endorsement article and learn more about Kerri-Ann Nesbeth by clicking here.

Election day is on March 9th, 2021.