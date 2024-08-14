KINGSTON; Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett has been recognized with the Order of Jamaica, and Honorary Doctorate for his contribution to the development of the industry.

The Order of Jamaica, the country’s fourth highest honor, lauds Minister Bartlett’s outstanding contribution to the nation’s tourism sector. The conferment of an Honorary Doctorate in Hospitality & Tourism Management (Honoris Causa) by the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) also recognizes his exceptional contribution to the tourism industry, both locally and globally.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be recognized in this manner. These awards not only speak to my effort in the field but puts tourism in the global spotlight for its contribution to economies and livelihoods. This allows us to appreciate tourism as one of the single most important economic activities in the world and provides a space for serious dialogue on building its resilience,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

Under his leadership, Jamaica has seen record-breaking visitor arrivals and significant growth in tourism revenue, solidifying the country’s position as a premier Caribbean destination. Throughout his distinguished career, Minister Bartlett has demonstrated remarkable leadership in making tourism a key driver of sustainable growth in Jamaica.

His focus on job creation, wealth distribution, inclusion, and fostering community development has ensured that the benefits of tourism reach all Jamaicans.

He has also been a leading voice for tourism resilience, his role in co-founding the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) in 2018 has helped forge a more resilient future for tourism worldwide.

“This has renewed my drive to champion tourism causes that will increase benefits for our people and country. There is so much more we can get out of the industry to ensure prosperity for all,” added Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.