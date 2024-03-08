Travel

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica's Tourism Minister Named Global Icon at ITB Berlin

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett holds the Global Tourism Icon award presented to him yesterday at ITB Berlin by PATWA.
BERLIN, Germany – The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) has bestowed the prestigious title of Global Tourism Icon upon Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the tourism industry.

This esteemed accolade, that was presented yesterday (March 6), comes as a testament to Minister Bartlett’s relentless dedication to promoting sustainable tourism practices, fostering cultural exchange, and advancing the tourism sector on a global scale. He has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at enhancing visitor experiences, building resilience and creating economic opportunities for local communities through tourism.

Upon receiving the title of Global Tourism Icon, the Minister expressed gratitude to the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association for this esteemed recognition. He emphasized the importance of collective action in advancing the tourism industry, underscoring the role of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity in shaping the future of travel.

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett during his presentation at the PATWA Awards ceremony held at ITB in Berlin.
“It has been my life’s mission to ensure that the tourism sector in Jamaica flourishes in terms of arrivals, earnings, economic growth and resilience. I am pleased that through public-private sector partnerships we have not only weathered the most devastating period in global tourism history, but have elevated Jamaica as a premier travel destination and also set a benchmark for excellence in the global tourism landscape,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association’s decision to honour Minister Bartlett as a Global Tourism Icon reaffirms his status as a visionary leader and trailblazer in the field of tourism. His unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability serves as an inspiration to industry professionals and travellers alike.

Minister Bartlett is leading a delegation at ITB Berlin, the world’s largest travel tradeshow. With over 20 thousand participants expected this year, ITB Berlin is viewed as an important platform for the international tourism industry, facilitating knowledge and networking.

 

