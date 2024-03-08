Jamaica Awarded Global Destination of the Year

BERLIN, Germany – Jamaica has been named Global Destination of the Year at the renowned travel trade show, ITB in Berlin. The award was presented yesterday by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA). The PATWA is a nonprofit international media organization of travel writers founded in 1999 and the awards seek to recognize organizations, destinations/brands and individuals achieving the highest standards in their field.

In accepting the award on behalf of the destination, Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett said, “Jamaica is known for its food, music and indeed love so we are humbled to be recognized for these experiential offerings to our visitors that provide meaningful memories.”

The PATWA awards are held during ITB and are among the most coveted recognitions where nominees are evaluated on various standards with an extensive internal evaluation for each category.

The Minister of Tourism is participating in the 2024 staging of ITB Berlin, the world’s largest travel tradeshow. With over 20 thousand participants expected for this year, ITB Berlin is viewed as a critical platform for the international tourism industry, fostering networking and facilitating knowledge exchange.

“PATWA remains one of the highest honours you can receive in tourism and travel and Jamaica continues to punch above its weight to excel in its products and services. It is truly the perfect backdrop for all things romance – engagements, weddings, honeymoons – you name it,” added Minister Bartlett.

Jamaica has received several awards based on its authentic and unique tourism offerings. Last year, the island was named ‘Caribbean’s Best Culinary Destination’ at the World Culinary Awards. In the same year, Jamaica won 33 World Travel Awards, chief among them was being named the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination.’

This award also comes on the heels of phenomenal arrivals and earnings for the island last year. The destination welcomed over 4 million international visitors and earned US4.2 billion.