Silver Airways Launches New Service To Antigua In Time For The Holidays

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – Antigua and Barbuda is celebrating the launch of Silver Airways’ new service into Antigua in time for the festive holidays and start of the 2024 Winter Season.

Silver Airways, America’s leading independent regional airline, as of November 16 will operate four times weekly nonstop flights from San Juan, Puerto Rico to V.C Bird International Airport in Antigua.

Celebrations for the inaugural flight begun in Puerto Rico, with Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s Director of Tourism for the Caribbean Market and Latin America Charmaine Spencer and Silver Airways’ Head of Caribbean Operations Wayne Carby and Digital Marketing Coordinator Isabella Wolter launching the service out of Luis Munoz Marin International Airport.

The festivities continued when the aircraft landed in Antigua and was greeted with a water canon salute. Disembarking passengers and crew were warmly welcomed by tourism officials in Antigua as cultural performers offered samples of culinary delights.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a welcome reception for the airline, held at the V.C. Bird International Airport’s VIP Lounge.

Ready For the Winter Season

“Silver Airways is a long-awaited welcomed addition, as we prepare for a busy winter season. The expansion of their service to Antigua and Barbuda provides visitors and those in the diaspora with another convenient way to travel to our twin islands and experience our rich culture, delectable cuisine, nautical adventures, stunning beaches, and hospitable people,” said The Honourable Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment.

“The introduction of Antigua as a route signifies a tremendous vote of confidence in our tourism product and the marketing abilities of our teams within the Caribbean and the USA. The launch of this new service at affordable rates, is ripe with potential as it will further our reach in the United States and the Caribbean,” said the tourism minister.

Expanding our Presence in the Caribbean

Chief Executive Officer of Silver Airways Steve Rossum said, “We are delighted to announce the re-initiation of Silver Airways service into Antigua”. “We are returning to the friendly island of Antigua after many years, with service previously provided by our sister airline Seaborne Airlines, and we are so excited to be back in paradise with a newer, more modern fleet of ATR aircraft,” added Rossum. “This new service expands our presence in the Caribbean and will offer more connectivity and opportunities with our partner airlines and provide our passengers with safe, reliable, and customer-friendly service to their travel destination,” said Rossum.

In addition to serving Antigua, this new route will also provide convenient and seamless connections to Silver’s extensive network throughout the Caribbean, and destinations in the United States and worldwide through Silver’s codeshare and interline ticketing partners. Operations to ANU will begin on November 16, 2023 (4x weekly service) with an ATR-42.

Silver Airways will operate the following days from San Juan (SJU) to Antigua (ANU): Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday. The route from Antigua (ANU) to San Juan (SJU) will operate: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.

To celebrate the new nonstop service, Silver is offering fares from $99* available at silverairways.com for a limited time for travel from December 7, 2023, through January 29, 2024.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is also rolling out various activations to promote the service throughout the Christmas season.