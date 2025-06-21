Profile

Jamaica Inn Backgammon Tournament: Youngest Winner Emerges

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 9 1 minute read
John Issa playing William.Mahfood in the final Backgammon Tournament
John Issa playing William.Mahfood in the finals
John Issa playing William.Mahfood in the final Backgammon Tournament
John Issa (L) playing William.Mahfood in the finals

Ocho Rios, Jamaica – On Saturday, June 14th, John Issa became the youngest player to win the 8th Annual Jamaica Inn Backgammon tournament. He defeated William Mahfood, Chairman of Wisynco. The 17-year-old won a trophy, US$2,500, and three nights at Jamaica Inn. He also received a custom backgammon board and a Club VIP red card for air travel from Jamaica’s airports.

The 17-year-old felt confident before the finals. He said he was not afraid to play his older opponent. After winning, he urged other young people to play the game. He explained that it can help students learn. The game involves math and strategy skills.

Joey and John Issa
John Issa amd his father Joey Issa (seaated)

William Mahfood says he used the game to help him focus and stimulate his brain. He said he enjoys the game very much and uses it as a hobby in his spare time. He says, “The game of backgammon is life, you have to be offensive, defensive, and watch your back all the time.”

The Jamaica Inn held the tournament to raise money. The funds will help preserve the White River Fish Sanctuary in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Managing Director of Jamaica Inn, Kyle Mais, said, “It’s important to protectJamaica‘s marine life and its ecosystem along with the coral reef, all ofwhich are vital to locals and tourists on the island.” 

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Jamaican Clothing Designer, Delawness Debuts New Project

Jamaican Clothing Designer, Delawness Debuts New Project

December 30, 2021
Grenada-Born Technology Leader Dr. Camille Lewis Shines At US Engineering Awards

Grenada-Born Technology Leader Dr. Camille Lewis Shines At US Engineering Awards

February 20, 2024
Trinidadian, Michelle George Bermudez

The World Needs More People Like Trinidadian, Michelle George Bermudez

April 10, 2021
In Search of Inspiration: Berry Gordy Jr.

In Search of Inspiration: Berry Gordy Jr.

November 17, 2019
Back to top button