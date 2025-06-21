Jamaica Inn Backgammon Tournament: Youngest Winner Emerges

Ocho Rios, Jamaica – On Saturday, June 14th, John Issa became the youngest player to win the 8th Annual Jamaica Inn Backgammon tournament. He defeated William Mahfood, Chairman of Wisynco. The 17-year-old won a trophy, US$2,500, and three nights at Jamaica Inn. He also received a custom backgammon board and a Club VIP red card for air travel from Jamaica’s airports.

The 17-year-old felt confident before the finals. He said he was not afraid to play his older opponent. After winning, he urged other young people to play the game. He explained that it can help students learn. The game involves math and strategy skills.

William Mahfood says he used the game to help him focus and stimulate his brain. He said he enjoys the game very much and uses it as a hobby in his spare time. He says, “The game of backgammon is life, you have to be offensive, defensive, and watch your back all the time.”

The Jamaica Inn held the tournament to raise money. The funds will help preserve the White River Fish Sanctuary in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Managing Director of Jamaica Inn, Kyle Mais, said, “It’s important to protectJamaica‘s marine life and its ecosystem along with the coral reef, all ofwhich are vital to locals and tourists on the island.”