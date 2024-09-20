WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, will be the special guest at this month’s “Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks,” the latest in a monthly Diaspora Town Hall series scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 7pm EDT and 6pm Jamaica time.

The virtual event, hosted by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency the Hon. Audrey Marks, aims to bridge the gap between the island nation and its citizens abroad. Ambassador Marks shared that Dr. Tufton will provide updates on the government’s management of the health sector and address matters relating to health and wellness. The forum will also offer an opportunity for overseas nationals to voice their ideas and concerns directly to the Minister.

“The Diaspora’s contribution to our island’s health sector continues to be significant,” Ambassador Marks noted, highlighting the importance of maintaining strong connections with Jamaicans living abroad.

Dr. Tufton’s appearance at the Town Hall coincides with his visit to Washington DC, to lead Jamaica’s Delegation to the 61st Directing Council Meeting) of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). The meeting to be held during September 30 to October 4, 2024, further underscores Jamaica’s active involvement in regional health initiatives and will provide a platform for the deepening of cooperation with PAHO.

Book Launch

Dr. Tufton is also set to launch his second book, “Wild Flavours,” during the event. The book chronicles the challenges and victories of Jamaica’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “My intention was to capture the struggles and the triumphs of this two-plus-year ordeal,” Dr. Tufton explained, “highlighting the main themes and the team effort involved in leadership during a national and global crisis.”

The Minister also indicated that the book is dedicated to Jamaica’s healthcare heroes and heroines, particularly those who lost their lives in the line of duty. “Their dedication and sacrifice will forever be remembered and respected,” he stated, adding a poignant note to the upcoming discussion.

The “Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks” series has become a vital platform for Diaspora engagement, offering members direct access to high-ranking officials and up-to-date information on government policies and embassy activities. The format occasionally features guest appearances by various Ministers of Government, US Government officials, key Diaspora leaders and representatives from various Agencies.

Interested participants are encouraged to join Zoom details: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87474131796 Meeting ID: 874 7413 1796

The discussion promises to be an informative session, blending policy updates with personal reflections on Jamaica’s recent health challenges and its path forward.