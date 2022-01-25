“Lets’ Connect with Ambassador Marks” Features Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett will join Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks on her monthly series, Lets Connect with Ambassador Marks, on Thursday January 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm EDT.

In announcing the Hon. Edmund Bartlett as her special guest, Ambassador Marks stated that the upcoming virtual townhall will update on current areas of interest or concern in Jamaica. As well as highlight the island’s development at 60 years of Independence with a focus on tourism. Which has been the county’s economic mainstay. This also in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the anticipated high numbers traveling to the island in 2022.

In addition, Ambassador Marks pointed out that: “We believe this would be the perfect opportunity to remind Jamaicans abroad of the reasons they should still choose Jamaica as their preferred destination in 2022. Given the inherent value of the Diaspora as a market for travel and tourism, and the lingering fears associated with the coronavirus. We will also be sharing opportunities for investment in the Jamaican tourism industry.”

The Agenda for the Conversation

It is expected that Minister Bartlett will give an update on the recovering Tourism Industry. As well as outline the efforts being made to ensure the safety of visitors and workers. All in light of the country’s efforts to manage the proliferation of the new strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The event, in keeping with the Destination Jamaica theme will feature prizes of airline tickets will for the first-time. Additionally one-week hotel stays to loyal attendees over the past year. “Let’s Connect’ With Ambassador Marks” offers members of the diaspora the opportunity to speak directly with the ambassador. Especially about issues that are of interest to them. As well as be updated on the government’s policies and programs including the Embassy’s activities. From time to time, the Ambassador will be joined by various guests including ministers of government. Additionally, US government officials, key players in various local and international agencies. As well as outstanding members of the Jamaican diaspora.