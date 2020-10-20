Local Business Leaders Launch “Your Vote Matters” Public Art Project at OneUnited Bank in Liberty City

MIAMI – A small group of South Floridians have recently partnered to help get the vote out for the upcoming General Election through a public art banner exhibit at OneUnited Bank in Liberty City.

Spearheaded by local Caribbean-American, Rissa Lawrence, the initiative pulls together several community members to create a striking, simple piece of art intended to spread the word about voting in an engaging and exciting way.

Lawrence worked with local renowned Jamaican artist, Phil Fung to design the artwork that will be displayed.

“With a whopping 29 electoral college votes at stake, I felt it absolutely necessary to ensure citizens in communities of color are boldly reminded of their inalienable right and duty to vote. I’m excited for Miami to see the artwork, but admittedly, I’m more excited about the community engaging in our civic duty to vote—and voting early if they can. Your vote Matters!”, says Lawrence.

“As a community partner, OneUnited’s Liberty City location is centrally located and in close proximity to an important voting block in Miami. We are proud to partner with this initiative – not only is the bank a of steward of our local community, we are also a vehicle for financial literacy and wealth creation for Black and Brown communities” said Teri Williams, President & COO

The South Florida community is squarely at the center of many issues on voters’ minds—the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice, immigration, access to healthcare and the economy are just of few of the important topics that will be top of mind as Floridians head to the polls over the next few weeks.

The commissioned artwork will be displayed at OneUnited Bank at 3275 NW 79th Street, Miami, Florida 33147.