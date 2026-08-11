Jamaica Fest Draws Thousands To Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Maryland — Veterans Plaza became the center of Jamaica’s diaspora spotlight Sunday as JAMAICA Fest drew an estimated 8,000 attendees to downtown Silver Spring. The event was a high-energy Independence celebration packed with music, food, culture, civic recognition and Caribbean star power.

Held under a 96-degree summer sun, the Embassy of Jamaica’s flagship cultural event was staged in partnership with Right Now for Jamaica Inc. The day brought Jamaica’s 64th Independence observances to a lively close with a program that blended entertainment, commerce and community pride.

The scene was unmistakably Jamaican from the start: jerk chicken, curry, patties and island favorites perfumed the air. Meanwhile, music, dancing, arts, crafts, small-business showcases and waves of black, green and gold transformed the plaza into an open-air cultural hub.

Jamaica Fest Theme: “United in Celebrating Resilience”

This year’s theme, “United in Celebrating Resilience,” gave the festival a broader frame. It positioned the gathering not only as a party but also as a public showcase of Jamaica’s cultural reach and the strength of its global community.

More than 40 food and craft vendors fueled the festival’s marketplace. In addition, patrons had a chance to sample Jamaican cuisine, purchase authentic products and connect with Jamaican and Caribbean entrepreneurs.

The vendor village was supported by sponsors including EMD Sales, Right Now for Jamaica, Wellspring Manor and Spa, Catherine’s Restaurant, Caribbean Cargo DC, Couples Resorts, and Jamaica Central Labour Organization, among others.

Onstage, the soundtrack kept the crowd moving. Recording artiste Nesbeth extended the musical momentum. Furthermore, Image Band had patrons singing and dancing to a crowd-pleasing set of Jamaican favorites.

Grammy-nominated Jamaican artiste Etana delivered one of the day’s headline moments. She commanded the stage for a 45-minute performance that moved through her repertoire and left the audience calling for more.

DJ Najair added a nostalgia-driven set, taking the crowd through classic Jamaican tracks that had multiple generations dancing, waving flags and singing along — a reminder of reggae and dancehall’s enduring ability to connect audiences across age and geography.

Civic Spotlight: A Proclamation for Jamaica

The day also carried civic weight. Mayor Phylecia E. Nembhard of the City of New Carrollton, Maryland, presented Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., at the Embassy of Jamaica, Lishann Salmon, with a Mayoral Proclamation recognizing Jamaica’s Independence Day. Nembhard holds a notable place in Jamaican-American history as the first Jamaican to serve as mayor of New Carrollton.

The proclamation recognized August 6, 2026, as Jamaica’s Independence Day and acknowledged the contributions of Jamaican Americans to public service, education, business, the arts, healthcare and community life throughout the United States and in New Carrollton.

It also underscored New Carrollton’s multicultural character and its commitment to celebrating the communities that enrich the city. The proclamation further establishes Jamaica’s Independence Day as an annual observance in New Carrollton.

The recognition added a formal civic dimension to the festival, emphasizing cultural appreciation, unity and mutual respect. Presented before the Jamaican community, the proclamation encouraged residents to celebrate Jamaica’s heritage, history and culture. Moreover, it highlighted the contributions Jamaican Americans continue to make across the region.

“Our Greatest Strength Is Coming Together”

Welcoming the thousands in attendance, Salmon said JAMAICA Fest captured the spirit of what makes Jamaicans proud.

“JAMAICA Fest is a celebration of everything that makes us proudly Jamaican — our music, food, culture, creativity, entrepreneurship and, above all, the warmth and resilience of our people,” Salmon said.

She pointed to the Independence theme, “United in Celebrating Resilience,” as a reflection of Jamaica’s ability to meet challenges through collective strength.

“Our greatest strength has always been our ability to come together, support one another and rise above every challenge,” she said. Salmon thanked the sponsors, vendors, artistes, volunteers, Embassy team and community partners who helped stage the event. She also welcomed Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica who came out to celebrate. “Enjoy the music, enjoy the food and experience the very best of Jamaica,” she said. “Happy Independence, and welcome to JAMAICA Fest!”

Beyond the Stage

While the festival delivered a full day of performances and celebration, organizers also positioned it as a platform for Jamaican-owned businesses, entrepreneurs and community organizations to build visibility. Furthermore, the event aimed to strengthen commercial, cultural and community ties across the Washington metropolitan area.

Tourism and business displays promoted Jamaica as a destination for travel, investment, trade and education. This reinforced the Embassy’s broader focus on diaspora engagement. With attendees coming from Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and beyond, JAMAICA Fest has cemented itself as one of the region’s major Jamaican cultural gatherings.

For many in the Jamaican diaspora, the appeal went beyond food, music and entertainment. It was a chance to feel connected to home, even thousands of miles from the island.

Across Veterans Plaza, flags fluttered, children danced, families shared plates of Jamaican food, vendors built new connections. The sounds of Jamaica carried through downtown Silver Spring.

The message was clear: Jamaica’s resilience travels with its people — and grows stronger when they gather together.