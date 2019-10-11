Jamaica, fertile ground for Qigong cultivation

Kingston, Jamaica – Yoga and qigong aficionados and practitioners gathered on September 28, 2019 at Afya Holistic Healing Village at 2d Bamboo Avenue, Kingston to welcome Glenville Ashby, Ph.D., Religion & Culture columnist, Jamaica Gleaner, author and Qigong therapist to Jamaica for the first time.

Dr. Ashby and Ms. Sharon Parris-Chambers, co-producers and co-facilitators, collaborated with Mrs. Sonita Morin Burrowes, Owner-Operator, Afya Holistic Healing Village to produce the recent Workshop entitled: Qigong: Recapture Life Health & Happiness – The Art of Healing & Prosperity (Grow Younger with us).

The event attracted yogis, many of whom are members of Afya Yoga Studio, a wellness oasis in the city.

It also targeted health-conscious Jamaicans seeking information about preventing non-communicable disease (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, through Qigong, an ancient healing system of therapeutic movement. Qi means ‘energy’ and gong is ‘cultivation’ or life force.

In addition to the classical 8 Brocades of Silk qigong, participants were introduced to Pangu Shengong, a philosophy that draws on the connection and the simulations of planetary orbits.

Montsho Amen, participant, shared her personal experience with qigong, stating “A bout with shingles left me with no energy, even to think took serious effort. Then a friend introduced me to qigong and after the first session, I was surprised at how energetic I had become. After a few more sessions, even my blood pressure readings improved tremendously.”

Dr. Ashby, one of two PanGu Shengong practitioners in New York State, has managed a practice for over 20 years in New York City and teaches at Harlem Rehabilitation Center.

With focused concentration, he skillfully led 15 participants that hailed from Jamaica, Anguilla and the USA.

He said “I was very pleased with the turn out and will work with those who signed up for training to help develop Qigong in Jamaica.”

Wellness coach Sharon Parris-Chambers, presented the “Five Ageless Secrets of Conscious Living as a Holistic Lifestyle” from her new self-help guidebook: Living Life as a Sacred Practice: Discover Yourself as a Source of Creation.

Participants also signed up for Dr Ashby’s ShenWorker Program, an indigenous-based healing modality.

Special thanks to Afya Holistic Healing Village for Hosting the event and Transportation Sponsor Knutsford Express for travel City to City in Style and comfort.