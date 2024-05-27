Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network Announces 9th Annual Education Summit & Gala

MIAMI – The 9th Annual Education Summit & Gala will be held in Coral Gables, Miami, from May 28 to June 1, 2024.

The Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce’s Action Network is thrilled to announce the 9th Annual Education Summit & Gala, a momentous event set from May 28 to June 1, 2024. This transformative gathering will bring together esteemed thought leaders, educators, policymakers, and stakeholders from Jamaica and other Caribbean nations to delve into the theme “Advancing Innovations in Education: Reaching, Teaching, and Learning in the 21st Century.”

Education Summit Special Guests

The visiting educators and the Jamaican Diaspora look forward to learning about education transformation and Diaspora engagement in the various regions in the USA as we host Guest Speakers, including Mrs. Fayval Williams, Hon. Minister of Education and Youth, Mrs. Audrey Marks, as Ambassador-designate of Jamaica to the United States of America, and Permanent Representative-designate to the Organisation of American States (OAS), and Mr. Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica to Miami.

The summit will kick off with a pre-conference event on May 28. The event will welcome and register attendees, giving them the chance to meet, greet, and network.

On May 29, renowned author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker Alvin Day will deliver the keynote address. Day will share his insights on innovation and its potential to transform education. Plus, empower learners for success in the digital age. The day will continue with workshops, seminars, panel discussions, presentations, and poster boards.

Similar events, held under a different theme, will take place on May 30 and 31. These activities will focus on key topics such as artificial intelligence and its implications for and applications to teaching and learning, practical strategies for educating boys, and the power of socioemotional wellness for educators. Participants will not only gain valuable knowledge and exchange best practices but also forge meaningful connections that will contribute to the enhancement of education systems in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

Education Summit Gala

The summit will culminate in a spectacular gala on June 1, celebrating the achievements and contributions of education leaders. The evening will feature a special award segment. Ambassador Audrey Marks will honor educators in the Jamaican Diaspora who have excelled in their fields. The gala will also include a performance by renowned Singer Papa Michigan, adding a touch of entertainment to the event.

‘We are thrilled to host our 9th Annual Education Summit & Gala, a platform that brings together stakeholders dedicated to advancing education and driving transformation,’ said Leo Gilling, Chairperson of the Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce’s Action Network. ‘This year’s theme underscores the urgency of embracing innovation to ensure equitable access to quality education for all learners. We anticipate that the summit and gala will lead to insightful discussions, fruitful collaborations, and impactful outcomes that will enhance education systems in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.’

To register for the summit and gala, click here.