Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network Holding Back to School Supplies Drive

The Back to School Supplies Drive will run from August 15th to September 5th

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) and partners will be supporting the Crime Prevention and Community Safety branch of the Ministry of National Security’s Back-to-school initiative to provide basic school supplies to students from 20 schools across Jamaica.

This initiative follows the success of the COVID-19 Care package project which to date has distributed over 14,000 packages thanks to the collaboration between JDTAN, the LASCO Chin Foundation, the Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations (UJAA) multiple partners and the generosity of thousands of donors.

The need is heaviest for infant and primary school students in communities in: Clarendon, St. James, Kingston, St. Andrew and Westmoreland.

Each child’s backpack will be filled with essential supplies:

Cloth mask

Sanitizer

Pencil case

Pens (black, blue, gel) and pencils

Highlighters

Crayons or pencil crayons

Erasers

Sharpener

Ruler

Glue stick

Scissors

Soft and hardcover exercise books

Folder paper

Scrapbook

Geometry set

Playdough (kindergarten)

Poster paint (kindergarten)

Jumbo paintbrush (kindergarten)

Water bottle

Renée Steele, Senior Policy Director of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Branch at the Ministry of National Security emphasized the need stating that “the impact of the pandemic has compounded socioeconomic stressors that face our most vulnerable families, which is expected to worsen with the demands associated with the Back to School season.”

The cost to sponsor the supplies for each student is approximately $25 USD.

Supplies will be shipped to Jamaica at no additional cost, thanks to Dennis Shipping Jamaica Limited. The Community Service & Development department of the University of Technology and the Ministry of National Security will clear, assemble, and distribute the school supplies.

Leo Gilling, JDTAN Chairman wishes to thank all the partners collaborating to support this important initiative:

The Jamaica Awareness Association of California (JAAC)

The UTECH Community Service & Development department

Dennis Shipping Jamaica Limited

Canada Coast to Coast:

Jamaican Cultural Association of Nova Scotia (JCANS)

Jamaica Association of Montreal Foundation

Jamaica Association of Montreal Inc.

Jamaican (Ottawa) Community Association Inc. (JOCA)

Jamaican Canadian Association (JCA)

Windsor West Indian Association (Caribbean Centre)

Jamaican Association of Manitoba

Jamaican Canadian Association Alberta Calgary

The Jamaican Canadian Cultural Association of British Columbia (JCCABC)

The Back to School Supplies Drive will run from August 15th to September 5th.

Visit www.jdtan.org to sponsor a student for $25 as working together we can provide this necessary support at the start of the school year.