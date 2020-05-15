Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA to Host First Community Forum

Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Community Forum Sunday, May 17, 2020

NEW YORK – The Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA will host its first community forum on May 17, 2020, via ZOOM, beginning from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m., EDT.

The purpose of the convening is to engage with the Jamaican Diaspora to develop an action plan regarding the way forward post-COVID-19 related to economic development and empowerment (jobs, small businesses, income security), education, health, and crime/citizen security.

The goals of the forum are to:

Begin a dialogue with stakeholders on the strategic priorities for the Jamaica Diaspora Northeast, USA

Collaborate with shareholders on the infrastructure for Diaspora engagement

“We have convened a community forum to garner the best thinking from our community so that we can develop an action plan that addresses critical areas such as economic development and empowerment of our community during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a privilege to collaborate with all Northeast Think Tank members and the various community leaders and members to ensure we emerge stronger during this crucial time,” Dr. Karen Dunkley, Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA representative said.

The support to the Jamaicans living in the Northeast USA is incredibly valuable, particularly at this time. Our commitment to empowerment through resources, information, and opportunity remains a priority.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jamaica Diaspora Northeast, USA has offered support to Jamaicans in the form of social, emotional and grief counseling, and ensuring access and equity for Jamaican nationals to healthcare resources. Additionally, the team has assisted with shelter for college students, food banks, and other resources.

For further information, contact:

Marie E. Berbick-Communications Advisor-Jamaica Northeast Diaspora Think Tank

Mobile: 1-516-206-0637

Email: nediaspora@gmail.com