Jamaica Diaspora Conference 2026 Opens in Philadelphia

Minister Alando Terrelonge will lead talks on investment, AI, youth leadership and Jamaica’s hurricane recovery at Temple University.

WASHINGTON — Jamaica’s minister of state for foreign affairs and foreign trade, Alando Terrelonge, will open the 2026 Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Conference on Friday, Oct. 23, in Philadelphia.

Terrelonge will join Jamaica’s ambassador to the United Nations, Brian Wallace, for an opening session titled “The State of Jamaica and the Role of the Northeast Diaspora.” The two-day conference will be held under the theme “One Diaspora, One Vision: Advancing Jamaica Together.”

When and where:

The conference is scheduled for Oct. 23-24 at Temple University. It will bring together government officials, diplomats, business executives, investors, educators, health care professionals, community leaders, young professionals and other diaspora members.

The opening ceremony will include welcome remarks from Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. It will also feature Lishann Salmon, chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, and Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s consul general in New York.

Michelle Tulloch-Neil, the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council representative for the northeastern United States and head of the conference planning committee, will present an overview of the event.

Investment, AI and Diaspora Partnerships

The conference builds on the inaugural Northeast Diaspora Conference, held in Philadelphia in June 2025. Organizers say this year’s event will focus on practical partnerships and initiatives. These are designed to deliver measurable benefits to Jamaica and its overseas communities.

Terrelonge’s appearance will be a centerpiece of the opening day, which also includes a Business Leaders’ Luncheon and Strategic Dialogue. The session will explore business development, investment and stronger economic ties between Jamaica and its diaspora.

Conference discussions will cover trade and investment, entrepreneurship, health care, education, immigration, public safety, human trafficking awareness, shipping and customs, and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Participants will also examine public-private partnerships, professional mentorship, youth leadership and sustainable community initiatives. Organizers plan to highlight how Jamaicans overseas can contribute expertise, resources and professional networks. This contribution will be aimed at the island’s economic and social development.

Hurricane Recovery and Jamaica’s Resilience

Against the backdrop of Jamaica’s recovery and rebuilding needs following Hurricane Melissa, the gathering will emphasize coordinated diaspora engagement. It will also stress long-term approaches to national development and resilience.

Featured speakers include Norma Jarrett of OFANA, Andrea Lawful-Sanders, David Mullings, Wallace, Beverly Clarke and Blane Stoddart.

Mair has been invited to deliver Saturday’s keynote address, “Together, We Go Far: Building a Stronger Jamaica Through Diaspora Collaboration.”

Youth Leadership Across Seven Universities

Young professionals from seven universities across the northeastern United States will participate in the conference. The conference will connect these emerging leaders with mentorship, entrepreneurship, professional development and opportunities to help shape Jamaica’s future.

Organizers say youth engagement is essential to building a stronger, more connected diaspora. It can also encourage young Jamaicans and people of Jamaican heritage to become active partners in community development and national progress.

The conference will also give business leaders, community organizations and other diaspora stakeholders opportunities to build relationships and exchange expertise. Moreover, they will be able to identify collaborative projects benefiting Jamaica and Jamaican communities abroad.

Organized by the conference planning committee under Tulloch-Neil’s leadership, the event seeks to reinforce the diaspora’s role as a strategic partner in Jamaica’s development. At the same time, it encourages sustained cooperation across generations and professional sectors.

The theme, “One Diaspora, One Vision: Advancing Jamaica Together,” underscores a united effort. This effort aims to mobilize the skills, resources and influence of Jamaicans overseas in support of a more prosperous and resilient homeland.