David Mullings to Address Jamaica Diaspora Conference in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – Caribbean-American Investor David Mullings will be one of the Keynote Speakers for the Jamaica Diaspora Conference in Philadelphia to be held June 12-14, 2025. Mr. Mullings will deliver the keynote on Saturday June 14, 2025 at the Temple University Center City Campus in Philadelphia.

Mr. Mullings is a Jamaican investor, philanthropist and the founder of Blue Mahoe Capital, one of the only SEC-regulated firms focused on giving retail investors access to the Caribbean. One of the investments by Blue Mahoe Capital is the building of affordable homes in Jamaica with a sale price of J$8,000,000.00 less than US$51,000.00. By building affordable homes at scale, Blue Mahoe is addressing a critical need across the Caribbean, while delivering a reasonable rate of return to investors.

Mr. Mullings plans to list his firm on the NASDAQ Exchange as soon as qualified. See his recent Bloomberg TV appearance –

Inaugural Jamaica Diaspora Conference Northeast

The City of Philadelphia will host the Inaugural Jamaica Diaspora Conference Northeast from June 12–14, 2025, as part of Caribbean-American Heritage Month celebrations.

This groundbreaking three-day event will convene Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaica from across the United States and around the world to engage in critical dialogue on development, culture, education, investment, and global cooperation for the benefit of the famed Caribbean nation.

Hosted by the Jamaica Diaspora Northeast, the conference will take place at the Municipal Services Building, and at Temple University and will bring together government officials, business leaders, educators, artists, and members of the Jamaican Diaspora for panels, workshops, and cultural exchange.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Mullings join us along with all our other speakers, elected and appointed officials”, says Michelle Tulloch-Neil, Conference Organizer.

The conference will open on Thursday, June 12, with a keynote welcome and special remarks from Alsion Wilson– Consul General of Jamaica.

Other speakers and conference session leaders Akelia Lawrence- Maitland, Dr. Camille Ragin, Dr. Karren Dunkley, Shane Angus- JAMPRO, Andrea Lawful-Sanders and Blane F. Stoddart.

Program Sessions

Diaspora Investment Forum

Cultural and Creative Industries Showcase

Community Policing

Women in Leadership

Hope for Jamaica – Preserving Green Sustainable Spaces for Public Benefit

Health and Wellness in the Diaspora

Networking Receptions and Cultural Entertainment

The Jamaica Diaspora Conference aims to foster lasting partnerships and to recognize the diaspora’s vital role in national development. The event also aligns with broader efforts to amplify Caribbean voices during National Caribbean American Heritage Month, observed each June in the United States.

Click Here to Register: https://bit.ly/NEDiasporaConference