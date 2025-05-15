Philadelphia to Host Jamaica Diaspora Conference in the Northeast

PHILADELPHIA – The City of Philadelphia will host the Inaugural Jamaica Diaspora Conference Northeast from June 12–14, 2025, as part of Caribbean American Heritage Month celebrations. This groundbreaking three-day event will convene Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaica from across the United States and around the world to engage in critical dialogue on development, culture, education, investment, and global cooperation for the benefit of the famed Caribbean nation.

The Jamaica Diaspora Northeast is hosting a conference. It will be held at the Municipal Services Building and Temple University. The event will bring together government officials, business leaders, educators, artists, and members of the Jamaican diaspora. There will be panels, workshops, and cultural showcases.

“We are thrilled to bring this first-of-its-kind conference to Philadelphia, a City that reflects the strength and diversity of the Caribbean-American experience” said Michelle Tulloch-Neil, conference organizer. “Our goal is to build bridges between Jamaica and its global diaspora, while celebrating our rich heritage and collective power to shape the future”, adds Christopher Chaplin, Honorary Consul for Philadelphia.

Conference Speakers

The conference will open on Thursday, June 12, with a keynote welcome and special remarks from Alsion Wilson– Consul General of Jamaica. Other speakers and conference session leaders Akelia Lawrence- Maitland, Dr. Camille Ragin, Dr. Karren Dunkley, David Mullings-CEO Blue Mahoe Capital, Shane Angus- JAMPRO, Andrea Lawful- Sanders and Blane F. Stoddart.

Jamaica Diaspora Conference Program Sessions

Diaspora Investment Forum

Cultural and Creative Industries Showcase

Community Policing

Women in Leadership

Hope for Jamaica – Preserving Green Sustainable Spaces for Public Benefit

Health and Wellness in the Diaspora

Networking Receptions and Cultural Entertainment.

The Jamaica Diaspora Conference aims to foster lasting partnerships and to recognize the diaspora’s vital role in national development. The event also supports efforts to raise Caribbean voices during National Caribbean American Heritage Month. This month is celebrated every June in the United States.

Register Here: https://bit.ly/NEDiasporaConference