Jamaica 60 Commemorative Stamps Unveiled

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Two commemorative stamps were officially unveiled on Thursday (July 21), in honour of the Jamaica’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The stamps resulted from a partnership between the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport (MCGES) and the Post and Telecommunications Department (Jamaica Post).

Speaking at the launch at the Ministry’s office in Kingston, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, said it is fitting to produce these stamps at this time to mark an important milestone in Jamaica’s history.

“There is always a need for commemorate stamps. I want to encourage Jamaicans here and in the diaspora, to purchase and use the stamps, and give them as gifts,” Minister Grange said.

“They have a wonderful design, and I must tell you … collect these stamps because they are going to be valuable, particularly at this time when everything is going digital,” she added.

The stamps are available at Jamaica Post locations islandwide for $60.00 and $120.00. The former will be used locally, while the latter is intended for international circulation.

Meanwhile, Senior Director of Corporate Service of the Post and Telecommunications Department, Herbert Fletcher, said the entity is pleased to have been commissioned to procure and issue the Jamaica 60th Independence stamp set.

He noted that the artwork represents the creativity, boldness, and greatness of Jamaicans.

The stamps highlight the Jamaica 60 anniversary logo, which is centred around the swallow-tail hummingbird.

“The bird is shown with its head pointing skyward, symbolising our rise to excellence, while the beak is shown open, [which depicts] the friendly smile and innate warm nature of Jamaicans,” Mr. Fletcher said.