Celebrating Jamaica’s Independence with Stamps

1952 Olympian Bryon LaBeach to Receive “Brand Jamaica Living Legend Award”

Bryon LaBeach to Receive Award in New York to mark Jamaica’s Independence Anniversary by Derrick Scott NEW YORK – A member of Jamaica’s relay team at 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games will be honored with a ‘Brand Jamaica Living Legend Award’ as Jamaicans in New York celebrated their island’s 57th anniversary of independence. Byron LaBeach will be […]