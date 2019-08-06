Celebrating Jamaica’s Independence with Stamps
SOUTH FLORIDA – A Jamaican National living in South Florida celebrates Jamaica’s Independence with stamps collected years ago while growing up in Jamaica.
Some people collect music albums, art, sports trading cards, books and other keepsake items but I decided to collect stamps not knowing that one day this would become a lost art.
A Sample of Jamaican Stamps from the private collection
