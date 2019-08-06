By August 5, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Celebrating Jamaica’s Independence with Stamps

Jamaica Independence Day Stamps

SOUTH FLORIDA – A Jamaican National living in South Florida celebrates Jamaica’s Independence with stamps collected years ago while growing up in Jamaica.

Some people collect music albums, art, sports trading cards, books and other keepsake items but I decided to collect stamps not knowing that one day this would become a lost art.

A Sample of Jamaican Stamps from the private collection

Celebrating Jamaica's Independence with Stamps

 

Celebrating Jamaica's Independence with Stamps

 

Celebrating Jamaica's Independence with Stamps

Celebrating Jamaica's Independence with Stamps

 

Celebrating Jamaica's Independence with Stamps

 

Jamaica Stamp

Jamaica stamp

Jamaican Stamp

 

Please like & share:
Posted in: Local News
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: