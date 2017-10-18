Jamaica Tourist Board Chairman John Lynch Receives National Honor for Contribution to Tourism

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) John Lynch has been honored for his sterling service to the development of the Tourism Industry in the Caribbean.

Lynch was among 257 prominent and gallant Jamaicans who were presented with national honors and awards for outstanding contribution to the country’s development through their service in various fields.

Mr. Lynch was presented with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander Class (CD) during the annual ceremony, held on the lawns of King’s House on National Heroes Day.

Under the National Honours and Awards Act of 1969, formal recognition of service to Jamaica and its citizens may be given by the conferment of the six Orders of the Societies of Honour, and the two national awards. They are as follows: Order of National Hero; Order of the Nation (ON); Order of Excellence (OE); Order of Merit (OM); Order of Jamaica (OJ); Order of Distinction, Commander Class (CD) and Officer Class (OD); and by the award of the Badge of Honour and the Medal of Honour.

John Lynch has had a long and distinguished tourism career having served the Jamaica Tourist Board in a variety of capacities including Chairman as well as Director of Tourism. He initiated Jamaica’s most successful advertising campaign to date, the award-winning Come Back to Jamaica campaign that significantly increased visitor arrivals during his tenure as Deputy Director of Tourism with responsibility for Marketing.

For more than 30 years, Lynch has been a steady force for many of the Caribbean’s most visible travel brands, including then national airline, Air Jamaica, Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts and the Royal Plantation group of luxury boutique resorts.