Jamaica’s Ambassador Hails Life of Former Prime Minister Edward Seaga

The Indelible mark Edward Seaga left on the Society

by: Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, says the death of the former Prime Minister The Most Hon. Edward Seaga “marks in every sense, the passing of an era.”

Ambassador Marks said “the indelible mark that this former Prime Minister and formidable political giant has left on Jamaica’s political landscape is, without question, one of utmost significance, given his important role in shaping the country’s post-independence politics, economy, and cultural life.

“Significantly, Mr. Seaga, who had led Jamaica as prime minister from 1980 until 1989, was the last surviving member of that generation of leaders directly involved in drafting the constitution that would govern Jamaica after independence from Britain in August 1962. Jamaica certainly has lost an iconic, irrepressible leader,” she continued.

The Jamaican envoy went on to note that “Mr. Seaga will long be remembered by many in Jamaica, the Caribbean and the world for the iconic role he played during a political career that stretched back to the late 1950s, most notably as Member of Parliament for West Kingston for 40 consecutive years, a record in the annals of Jamaican parliamentary representation.”

She further observed how “politics and the economy formed the prominent part of Mr. Seaga’s legacy, but the cultural and social landscapes also bear the influence of his involvement, even if this may be less known, especially among the younger generations of Jamaicans born after he left active politics.

“Not one to retreat from public service, he spent the years since retiring from politics as a distinguished fellow at the University of the West Indies, a tireless promoter of Jamaica’s football program, and a constant supporter of our arts and culture. We mourn as a nation, because we are also grateful for Edward Seaga’s lifelong service to Jamaica and Jamaicans,” she said.

“As Ambassador of Jamaica in the United States of America, I join with our compatriots at home and abroad in conveying to Mr. Seaga’s immediately family, especially his wife Carla and his children, our deepest sympathies and condolences in this a time of national and personal loss,” the Jamaican diplomat added.

Ambassador Marks has also announced that, like all Jamaican missions overseas, the Embassy in Washington, D.C., opened a book of condolences today.

It will remain open for the public to sign Monday’s to Friday’s, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until the day of the funeral – the date for which is yet to be finalized.

A memorial service is also being planned by the Embassy to honour the life of the late former Prime Minister, and that date is also to be announced later on.