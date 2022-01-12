Haiti Caucus Co-Chairs Observe the 12th Anniversary of the Haiti Earthquake

[ORLANDO] – Today, House Haiti Caucus Co-Chairs Representatives Val Demings (FL-10), Yvette Clarke (NY-09), Andy Levin (MI-09), and Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) observed the 12-year anniversary of the catastrophic 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on January 12, 2010.

“Today, we join the Haitian people and supporters from around the world in remembering over 230,000 lives lost, 300,000 injured, 1.5 million left homeless, and countless lives forever changed on January 12, 2010. Our prayers remain with the victims and the survivors who continue to persevere in the aftermath.

“On this somber anniversary, we also recognize the immense challenges that Haiti has experienced over the last year. Even as the impacts of the 2010 earthquake continue to be felt, the Haitian people have endured political instability and gang violence, the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, and an additional 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck last August. Yet the Haitian people remain resilient, and we have seen Haitian civil society organizations continue to rise to face these challenges and work together to pursue a Haitian-led transition to democracy, security, stability, peace, and prosperity.

“As Co-Chairs of the House Haiti Caucus, we mourn with the Haitian people and recommit ourselves to lifting up their voices and leadership in the reformation of a stronger and more resilient democracy. Today and every day, we stand with the people of Haiti.”