Caribbean Airlines Launches Re-Defined JETPAK Door-To-Door Skybox Service

Piarco, Trinidad & Tobago – Caribbean Airlines has launched its RE-defined JETPAK courier service offering customers a new skybox experience with remarkable benefits. The upgraded JETPAK service is now door to door. As such, customers can shop online and have their packages of fifty (50) pounds or less delivered directly to their homes or businesses.

For now, the product is being offered in Trinidad and Tobago, with two (2) convenient locations at Caribbean Airlines’ Cargo Office in Piarco and at the Parkade Building in Port of Spain. Currently, Tobago has a delivery only option. Eventually, JETPAK will expand to other countries in the Caribbean Airlines network.

In the coming months, the airline will also introduce cutting edge smart locker technology to add more pick up locations nationwide. More details on the smart locker storage solution will be shared in a subsequent release.

Signing up for JETPAK is FREE! Customers may register via: Jetpak Caribbean-Airlines.

Once registration is completed:

Persons will receive a United States (US) address, which can be used to shop online.

The items purchased online will be delivered to the U.S. address

Caribbean Airlines will transport the items to Trinidad

The airline will clear the articles/products with customs and deliver the items to your DOOR!