Caribbean Creative Practitioners being prepped to access export opportunities to the EU

Bridgetown, Barbados – Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) in cooperation with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) and T&T Coalition of services Industries hosted a Cultural and Creative Industries Workshop in Trinidad and Tobago.

The event which occurred from March 27th – 28th, 2019 empowered Caribbean creative practitioners with the much-needed information to build their export capacity.

Allyson Francis, Services Specialist of the Caribbean Export noted that not only are the cultural and creative industries a priority sector for regional governments but also for Caribbean Export which will focus on the fashion, music, animation and film sectors during 2019.

She further stated that ‘…helping cultural practitioners to gain a better understanding of the opportunities under the EPA and … to facilitate an increasing number of services trading with Europe through the Agreement’ was extremely important.

The cultural and creative industry globally generates more than US 2.2 billion in revenues and employs more than 29 million people.

During the economic downturn which started in 2008, global exports of creative goods and services grew annually by 14%, while international trade decreased by 12%.

The growth in this sector presents a tremendous opportunity for Caribbean professionals who are now more equipped, due to the two-day Workshop, to take advantage of this development engine.

The workshop discussed opportunities under the EPA and presented an in-depth approach to critical topics such as quality and standards, pricing strategy, intellectual property rights, marketing and branding and creating unique value propositions.

Seventy (70) creative professionals, in the music, fashion and animation sectors, from the region, welcomed the critical technical and practical information provided, fully aware that it would be essential in assisting them in bridging the gap to take full advantage of their export potential, particularly in the European market.

To ensure the success and longevity of this initiative Caribbean Export will engage the respective Coalition of Services Industries to follow-up and provide support to the participants.