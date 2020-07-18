Jamaica Diaspora Northeast, USA to Host Immigration Virtual Community Forum – July 19

Virtual Community Forum on Sunday, July 19, 2020, 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m., EDT

PHILADELPHIA – The Jamaica Diaspora Northeast, USA will host a virtual community forum to discuss immigration issues on Sunday, July 19, 2020, 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m., EDT.

The signature “Mek We Talk” community forum will focus on the following objectives

Raise awareness of resources and services available for diverse groups of immigrant populations

Facilitate opportunities for clarifying conversations among immigration attorneys and the Jamaican Diaspora

Sandra Smith, Esquire of Smith, Sykes, and Associates and Antoinette Osbourne, Esquire, of the Law Office of Antoinette Osbourne, will share information and legal resources to protect immigrant rights regardless of status and respond to questions impacting different immigrant populations.

“Our community has a lot of questions and concerns following the ever-evolving announcements from United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It is important to bring together the immigration attorneys ‘virtually’ to provide expert, accurate and up-to-date information. The Jamaica Diaspora Northeast, USA virtual forums keep our community informed while helping to clarify and prevent the spread of misinformation,” said Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representative for the Northeast USA, Dr. Karren Dunkley.

Community members are invited to submit questions or concerns prior to the forum by emailing nediaspora@gmail.com.

Individuals can join via phone, in-person via Zoom, or online via the Livestreams.

Facebook Pages- @drKarren, Pure Jamaica, JANED on Facebook

IG- @jamusdiaspnortheast

ZOOM Video OR Phone Conference Details

Phone Number: 1-301-715-8592 OR 1-646-558-8656

Meeting ID: 915-8159-2025

Participant ID: 321554

Password: 875323

This community forum is Dr. Karren Dunkley’s second since assuming the role of Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representative for the Northeast United States in January 2020.

Gracekennedy Money Services, the home of Bill Express, FX Trader, and Western Union, is the sponsor for the Immigration community forum. Dr. Dunkley expressed her tremendous gratitude for their partnership and support.