IBT of Miami sends PPE supplies to mountain hospital in Dominican Republic

MIAMI – IBT, a leading business group with headquarters in Miami, arranged the donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies to a hospital in Constanza, Dominican Republic, as the number of Covid-19 cases grows in the country.

“It’s crucial that health care providers receive support nationwide. They are in the frontline of this war against the virus, and we must support them every way we can,” said Daniel Toledano, managing director and chief operating officer of IBT.

Alfridomsa, an IBT subsidiary in Dominican Republic that provides integrated warehousing, logistics, customs clearance and transportation services, delivered protection equipment, including biosafety suits, gloves and masks, to the Dr. Pedro Antonio Céspedes Municipal Hospital.

More than 95,000 residents of Constanza and surrounding municipal districts are served by the 50-bed hospital. At 4,000 feet, Constanza is the highest altitude town in the Caribbean.

“Alfridomsa and its staff will continue to be a strategic ally with local authorities and society in general as the country faces the challenges brought by the pandemic,” Toledano said.

As of today, the Dominican Republic has 5,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 265 confirmed deaths, according to ourworldindata.org/coronavirus and The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.