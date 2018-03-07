Jahmiel Confirmed To Perform Alongside Wyclef Jean at SXSW

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Entering his third year since his breakthrough hit ‘Gain the World’, Jahmiel is now co-headlining alongside Grammy winning artist Wyclef Jean.

On Thursday March 15th Jahmiel will make his debut performance at SXSW (South by Southwest).

South by Southwest is an annual conglomerate of film, interactive media, and music festivals and conferences that take place in Austin, Texas.

The festivals feature some of the most diverse film and music elites and has become an essential destination for global professionals, showcases, screenings and exhibitions.

Jahmiel has kicked off 2018 on a high, from performing on one of the biggest festivals in Jamaica , Rebel Salute, to his 15 city Strongest Soldier US Tour, to Gambia and now performing at SXSW alongside Wyclef Jean.

With his recent single U Me Luv with over 8 million views on Vevo, Jahmiel has just released another single Live Without Limits which entered the Reggae iTunes at #60 top 100.