Reggae Gold 2017 – Out July 21st!

MIRAMAR – The Reggae Gold compilation series from VP Records has presented the best of Dancehall, Roots and Lovers Rock Reggae for more than decades.

Now in its 24th year, Reggae Gold continues its run as the ultimate reggae music compilation for reggae mavens and those new to the genre.

The 2017 edition of Reggae Gold offers current hits and future classics plus, multiple exclusive tracks from some reggae’s biggest stars. Now available for pre-order, the album is in stores tomorrow Friday, July 21st.

Among the exclusives on Reggae Gold 2017, the new hit from R&B diva Estelle, ‘Love like Ours’ featuring Tarrus Riley is already getting major attention with the international reggae audience. Estelle’s laid back vocals are a natural fit with Tarrus Riley. The smooth melodies and down-tempo groove make this summer smash a pure celebration of love.

Click image to watch video from Estelle ft. Tarrus Riley of Reggae Gold 2017

Other notable duets on Reggae Gold 2017 are Queen Ifrica ‘Trueversation featuring Damien Marley,’ the current single and video from her album “Climb.” Powerhouse vocalist Ikaya is featured with ‘Leave You Alone’ featuring Jesse Royal, another Reggae Gold 2017 exclusive. And the breakout dancehall smash of the year, ‘Loodi’ from Vybz Kartel and Shenseea, whose video has amassed over 10 million views on YouTube is also included.

The international dancehall smash ‘Now’ from reggae heart throb Romain Virgo is another highlight on Reggae Gold 2017.The set also includes current hits from reggae stars Jah Cure, Chronixx, Christopher Martin and Spice. Crossover radio hits ‘Gyal you a Party Animal’ by Charly Black and ‘Luv’ by Tory Lanez round out the set of offerings on the disc.

A bonus DJ mix disc by Jamaica’s Chromatic Sound marks the 1st time in the compilation’s history that a DJ/Sound has been selected to do the official mix back to back. The incredibly talented comedian Majah Hype, will also be debuting an exclusive Reggae Gold 2017 skit on release day.

Reggae Gold cover art has always been a key component of the brand. Reggae Gold 2017 features cover model Lilian Uwanyuze @lili_ann (Instagram – 30k + followers) with creative direction by Savanah Baker (Photographer) and Philippa Price (Director).

VP’s Creative Directors, Stephanie and Christina Chin spoke about the concept for 2017. “We wanted to highlight the moto culture in Jamaica which is such an essential part of the lifestyle. Reggae and motorcycles go hand in hand. The idea morphed into a beautiful dystopian theme with hand-painted body art and a desert terrain. It was also a pleasure working as an all-female team; being able to strike a balance between beauty and empowerment was key,” they concluded.

The album’s photo shoot will be used to anchor a limited-edition print and online zine curated by Richard “Treats” Dryden. The piece will include unique features and interviews with reggae artists and cultural influencers and across the reggae scene. On the international front, London will be the site for the return of the Miss Reggae Gold model search completion, with a major event being held on August 2nd.

“We couldn’t have been more satisfied with this year’s Reggae Gold. There is something for everyone and we wanted to make sure that each song was just as good as the last,” said Neil Edwards, Senior A&R at VP Records.

Stream or Download Reggae Gold 2K17 now.