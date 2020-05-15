2020 Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York Postponed to July 2021

Virtual Experience Being Considered for this Summer

NEW YORK – The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York, has announced that due to the overwhelming effects and concerns about the coronavirus, they have decided to postpone the 2020 Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York to July 25, 2021.

“As we continue to experience the COVID-19 Pandemic, the health and safety of our fans, employees, vendors, exhibitors, and our corporate partners are of paramount importance,” stated Richard Lue, Festival Director.

The Management Team feels that this is the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. All are disappointed that we are unable to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event with our fans and supporters this year, but we know it is the right decision based on the information we have today.

In keeping with their usual innovative approach, Managing Partner, Eddy Edwards advised that “We are currently exploring options with team members sponsor to present an online experience in the coming weeks. Our goal is to showcase segments of the festival, engage our supporters and feature some exciting entertainers.” Updates will be shared on the event’s website as well as their Facebook and Instagram channels.

We look forward to presenting the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival NY in 2021 as we celebrate our 10th anniversary in a manner that will bring fans, media, and the community together in a showcase that celebrates the food, music, and culture of the Caribbean.

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, NY is produced by Jamaican Jerk Festival NY, LLC in association with VP Records.

Held annually in Roy Wilkins Park, Queens, New York, the Festival appeals to all ethnicities and key demographics, particularly the vibrant Caribbean communities in the Metro New York market.