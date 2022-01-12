Jah Cure’s Aggravated Assault Case Heads to Trial on March 8

by Howard Campbell

[AMSTERDAM] – The trial of reggae singer Jah Cure is set to start March 8 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. He appeared in court in that city January 12.

After a two-hour hearing, it was ruled that the Jamaican artist would be remanded until the court date. Jah Cure is facing several charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He is represented by attorney Jan-Hein Kuijpers, who was with him in court.

Franklin Wattimena, press officer with The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam, told the Jamaica Observer newspaper that, “The Prosecutor is only waiting for the results of the digital investigation into the suspect’s phone,” as well as pertinent information from Jamaican authorities regarding Cure’s prior convictions.

Jah Cure (real name is Siccaturie Alcock) is also charged with attempted manslaughter.

On October 1 last year, he was allegedly involved in a stabbing incident with concert promoter, Nicardo “Papa” Blake. Jah Cure was arrested following the incident which took place in Dam Square, Amsterdam.

Jah Cure has done prison time for rape. In April, 1999, he was found guilty of and sentenced to 15 years in prison for that crime.

He was released from jail on parole in July, 2007, after serving eight years of the sentence.