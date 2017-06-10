Caribbean Village Cultural Festival Brings Islands Vibes To South Florida

LAUDERHILL – The third installment of Caribbean Village Cultural Festival is drawing near. On Sunday June 25 the Lauderhill Sports Complex is scheduled to be revamped into a family fun-filled day of total Caribbean Culture, covering every inch of the park.

Ambassador Kevin Lyttle, and performers Mr. Vegas, Omari, Shelly Shell, and recently added ZekeDon, alongside City Commissioner Howard Berger, event producer Lindell Douglas, festival host Gunther “Nah Laugh,” and Chef Jones were all in attendance to address the media.

The event was held at the Legendary, JOY’S Roti Shop, in Lauderhill. With steel pans playing in the background and great food, guest were able to mix & mingle on behalf of the ‘Village.’

Lauderhill City Commissioner, Howard Berger, expressed how important this event is to the community and his level of involvement. “If you know me then you know I’m not a commissioner that sits back and let others take the reigns. I thought that having a celebration like this one is very significant to the city. We have a very large Caribbean congregation, so it’s important to celebrate all the Islands,”said Mr. Berger.

When performer Mr. Vegas was asked, what should fans expect during his performance, he said “People didn’t buy their tickets for me to sing ‘Amazing Grace’. We know the people wanna hear ‘Bruck it Dung’ but there’s a time and place for everything. This is a cultural family show, so that’s what I’ll be representing, the culture, reggae music, and gospel music.”

“The island vibe will never leave South Florida, it’s only getting bigger and we’re here to add to all the festivities!”- Lindell Douglas