Island SPACE To Honor Everyday Exceptional Women at “HERS” Event

PLANTATION – Paying homage to a group that represents half the population yet is still considered a disadvantaged and underserved community, Mother’s Day and Women’s History Month only scratch the surface in recognizing the contributions of women. To acknowledge the unique needs of women, and build upon the Women Warriors series the museum presented earlier in 2023, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum and the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) are teaming up to present an afternoon experience Honoring Exceptionally Regal Sisters – HERS.

Women of every background are invited to enjoy ethnic fashions, live spoken word and musical performances and workshops on self-care, home enhancement and more. The event will take place on Sunday, July 16th, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, 8000 West Broward Boulevard, Suite 1202, Plantation, Florida 33388.

Entertainment

After enjoying welcome drinks, guests can tour the museum and art gallery. In addition, interact one-on-one with experts in makeup, ethnic hair care, plant-based health practices, green home decor and more. Later, they will enjoy a fashion show featuring the size-inclusive designs of Kulture Klothes. Plus, award-winning sandals and accessory fashion house Reve. Guests will also hear from spoken word artist Frankie Red and other live performers.

“Women lead this organization,” said Island SPACE co-founder and board president Calibe Thompson. “We lead households, we lead companies, more and more we lead nations, and we are still expected to nurture everyone else around us. Sometimes, we need to take a moment for ourselves. That’s what HERS is all about.”

Jamaican Women of Florida Partnership

Janice McIntosh, president of the Jamaican Women of Florida, said, “This is a great opportunity to partner with Island SPACE on a relevant and uplifting topic. Our members love the new museum location. We are all about celebrating women, and many of us are excited to be included in the fashion show!”

Learn more about this event at islandspacefl.org/hers. And find the new Island SPACE location just inside the northeast entrance of the Broward Mall. Located near Broward Boulevard and University Drive, just across from the bank of disabled parking spaces.