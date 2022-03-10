I-Octane Set to Release 5th Studio Album “I AM GREAT”

[Kingston, Jamaica] – On March 18th, 2022 International recording-artist I-Octane will release his much anticipated 5th studio album, “I AM GREAT” produced by renowned billboard charting producer Troy “Troyton Music” Hinds.

This past Friday, the prolific artist released on his official channel, the poignant visuals for “So Sorry” , the lead single from the 15th track “I AM GREAT” upcoming-album. The video directed by coveted videographer Christopher “ ICEYJAYS “ Campbell, was filmed in Miami and depict a vulnerable I-Octane.

“This song means a lot to me and it’s coming from a deep place for many reasons. When you’re in the fast lane you often overlook many things and people. So this song “SORRY” helps me to speak my truth. Also hopefully inspire and help others to look into themselves. Because of my ego I have done a lot of wrongs along the way. But, it’s never too late to find yourself as a person. Every time I hear this song “SORRY” it moves something inside my soul because how deep and real it is for me. [ PLUS PEOPLE DON’T SAY SORRY ANYMORE]. The video was hard for me to shoot because I had to relive certain moments. Bring all these emotions to life. The song and video were a therapy for me and I hope it impact others the same.” – I-Octane

The New Album

“So Sorry” gives an insight into Octane’s “I AM GREAT” latest musical journey, the melodious soundtrack delivers topics that run the spectrum of social commentary, inspirational themes, candid truths, love, fondness and affection all written by the artist himself, with the exception of “Give Thanks”, “Change My Life”, “Just Life” and “Self Made” co-written by Ashiek Muir, and Rygin King on the collab “Paranoid” track.

“Just like the rest of the world, this past few years has been about self reflection. Having to be still for someone like me was harder than one would think. I am so used to traveling shows to shows, country to country, but with the pandemic I had to stand still with myself.” explained I-Octane. “Time alone made me put pen to paper and just let everything out. From what’s going on in the world, to what’s going on in my soul. I always write about life, but this was more in-depth“. he further added.

Speaking on working with Octane, Troyton stated “Working with I-Octane on this Album overall was just “great” as the title of the album suggest. We understand each other well and what we want to hear. The chemistry to make music together that translates in hits is easy because of his work ethic. It was a vibe!”