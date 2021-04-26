3 Popular Games that Made a MASSIVE Comeback

Gaming Industry is growing more and more sophisticated yet even the simplest of ideas combined with unique features can get the attention of the players like nothing else can, take Among Us for instance, the game basically relies on a simple logic “find the imposter” with simple graphics and jelly beans for a character but still made it to list of the most popular games of 2020.

Developing a game isn’t so simple, a lot of work and ideas go into making a product that has the potential to grab the attention of gamers all across the globe. But not every project, now matter how long and hard the developers have worked on it succeeds to get the attention it deserves or at least what the developers expect, makes me of think of Cyberpunk 2077.

But there are some games that made a huge comeback after the release and so here goes the list:

Diablo 3

The Diablo franchise has successfully amassed millions of players and with it the expectations have grown much higher and same happened when Diablo 3 was released. But when the players started getting their hands on the game, many were actually disappointed as Diablo 3 couldn’t hold up to their expectations like its predecessors.

But thanks to the untiring efforts from the developers at Blizzard for years, trying to fix and update the game based on the player’s feedback from gameplay to in-game items and features, the game started to gain traction again with steady player-base to become one of the top selling games on Steam.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

I know it’s hard to believe that Counter Strike: Global Offensive or what we usually call “CS:GO” has had a tough time when it started out but it did when the game was first released back in 2011. Players were faced with a number of problems when they started out, be it unbalanced weapons or the environment of the game.

Many even considered it be just a poor version of CS: Source but Valve didn’t give up on the title and it made quite a lot of changes to the game be it balancing the weapons to be more controllable, setting up the environment, fixing up bugs, recreating the UI and so much more. So, after this huge update, players started swarming in the game and eventually making CSGO the most played competitive FPS title of all time.

Grand Theft Auto – Online

Rockstar’s biggest title so far, Grand Theft Auto 5 came with a multiplayer component, introduced shortly after the release of GTA 5. But unlike the offline story mode, GTA Online was on track to become a total disaster with a number of game breaking issues and bugs that caused the players to lose all their data.

Rockstar team came into action and started working round the clock to fix up all the major issues to start with and re-launch GTA Online. But that’s not it, Rockstar made sure that they did everything they could to make the players come back and the multiplayer heists played a major role in that, besides all the regular updates that they’ve been providing ever since.

These are just a few of the many popular titles that had a rough patch to go through at the start of their journey but they managed to hold on and eventually made a huge comeback to the world of gaming!