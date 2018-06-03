Myriad of Activities Planned For Bahamas’ 45th Independence in South Florida
Junkanoo in June to kick off activities planned for Bahamas’ 45th Independence Anniversary Celebrations
SOUTH FLORIDA – Mark your calendars now for the many activities that are being planned to take place in South Florida June-July 2018, to mark The Islands Of The Bahamas’ 45th Independence.
Bahamas’ 45th anniversary of Independence events
- Friday June 8, 15th and 22nd
Junkanoo in June – 7:00 pm
Bahamian Connection Restaurant, 4490 NW 2nd Ave. Miami, FL
See also: Learn about Bahamian Culture: Junkanoo
- Saturday July 7th
Independence Picnic – 11:00 am
Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84, Sunrise FL
($1.50) Entry per car
- Sunday July 15th
Independence Ecumenical Service – 3:30 pm
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
1750 NW 3rd Ave. Miami, FL 33136
- Saturday July 21st
National Association of The Bahamas Scholarship Black Tie Gala – 7:00 pm
Shula’s Hotel and Golf Club
6842 Main St., Miami Lakes, FL 33014
- Sunday July 22nd
All Nations Life Development Christian Church – 3:30 pm
862 SW Glenview Ct., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.