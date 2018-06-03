By June 3, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Myriad of Activities Planned For Bahamas’ 45th Independence in South Florida

Junkanoo in June to kick off activities planned for Bahamas’ 45th Independence Anniversary Celebrations

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mark your calendars now for the many activities that are being planned to take place in South Florida June-July 2018, to mark The Islands Of The Bahamas’ 45th Independence.

Bahamas’ 45th anniversary of Independence events
  • Friday June 8, 15th and 22nd

Junkanoo in June – 7:00 pm

Bahamian Connection Restaurant, 4490 NW 2nd Ave. Miami, FL

Bahamas Junkanoo Revue

  • Saturday July 7th

Independence Picnic – 11:00 am

Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84, Sunrise FL

($1.50) Entry per car

  • Sunday July 15th

Independence Ecumenical Service – 3:30 pm

St. Agnes Episcopal Church

1750 NW 3rd Ave. Miami, FL 33136

  • Saturday July 21st

National Association of The Bahamas Scholarship Black Tie Gala – 7:00 pm

Shula’s Hotel and Golf Club

6842 Main St., Miami Lakes, FL 33014

  • Sunday July 22nd 

All Nations Life Development Christian Church – 3:30 pm

862 SW Glenview Ct., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

