Is Business Travel Bad for Your Health?

Did you know that flight attendants need to work only 10 years in the profession to retire? Such conditions were created not because of the generosity of airlines or the tribute to aviation but because regular frequent flights have a strong negative effect on human health. Although only flight attendants with excellent mental health, cardiovascular health, and vision are selected, these indications can deteriorate significantly over time.

How Flights Affect Health?

Flight is always stressful for the body. The reasons for this are low oxygen content in the air, low humidity, as well as lack of sleep, unhealthy eating, stress, and fears.

Columbia professor Andrew Rundle found a relationship between poor health and frequent business travels. According to him, people who spend 14 or more nights on business trips are likely to report depression, anxiety, heavy drinking, smoking, and trouble sleeping. The group of people who traveled 21 or more nights a month had significantly higher blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Frequent business trips and nights away from home are bad for your health. The best solution is to ask the employer to reduce the number of trips, but this is not always possible. Let’s take a look at a few ways to reduce the health risks of frequent business travels.

Healthy Eating

Research has shown that hotel meals, as well as fast food delivery, are higher in fat and calories. Such unhealthy food, along with lack of sleep, stress, and inactivity, can raise your Body Mass Index, cholesterol and trigger thrombosis. Choose healthy eating. Take care of this in advance. You can check into hotels with a mini-fridge to prepare your food. Alternatively, you can call the hotel restaurant in advance and ask for healthier meals prepared with less fat and salt.

Exercise

It can be difficult to maintain a workout regimen while traveling for business. Lack of exercise can lead to related health issues, such as obesity and cardiovascular disease. Therefore, business travelers need to maintain physical activity or exercise. There are several ways to do this:

Use the hotel gym.

If the hotel does not have a gym, do some simple bodyweight exercises in your hotel room. Do a set of exercises for the whole body with warm-up squats, push-ups, and lunges.

Plan ahead and walk to the meeting point. Even this little activity will be beneficial for the body.

Keep Hydration

In an airplane, the level of humidity in the air is about 10-20%, while the norm is 40-60%. The skin and the entire human body suffer greatly from dehydration, especially on long term flights. Take care of the hydration of your body in advance. Always carry a bottle of clean drinking water with you, not only on the plane but also after the trip. Drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated. Always carry a moisturizer kit with you onboard:

Face cream

Thermal water

Lip balm

Rye drops, or so-called “artificial tears”

Use this kit regularly, especially on long flights. Remember that liquids exceeding 100 ml must not be brought on board. You can purchase special travel-sized storage bottles to keep them.

Take Business Class Tickets

A business class flight is not about bragging and waste of money. It is about ensuring your comfort. Business-class seats are more spacious for passengers. You can calmly go about your business: eat, sleep, work, and watch movies without disturbing your neighbors.

The seats are fully reclining, and they provide legroom. Comfortable pillows and leg and lumbar braces reduce pressure on your back. In addition, the business class provides a rich and varied menu of dishes, snacks, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. You can eat healthy and nutritious food during the flight. Business-class tickets can be purchased on many websites, for example, airbusinessclass.com.

Prevent Illnesses

Business travel is meeting with many people not only in other companies but also at the airport. All people come from different countries and have a variety of viruses and bacteria. Poor nutrition, late night flights, stress, and physical inactivity during business trips can significantly affect your immune system. The body becomes more susceptible to viruses and bacteria. Try to protect yourself.

Always have antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer with you. Use wipes to wipe down the public surfaces you touch. Avoid touching your mouth, eyes, and nose with your hands to keep you from infection. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Please consult your healthcare professional before travel if necessary. A specialist can prescribe vitamins and minerals you need to strengthen your immune system.

Conclusion

Frequent business travels can be harmful to your health. However, improved nutrition, sleep patterns, increased immunity, and physical activity can positively affect your feelings while traveling. Follow the tips above and be healthy!