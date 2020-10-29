A Good Night’s Sleep: This Is the Importance of Rest

Did you that 70% of people have at least one poor night of sleep per month? For many, it’s even more than one night!

Sleep does more than just prepare us for the next day; it regenerates our bodies and allows us to have better physical and mental health.

Let’s dive into the importance of rest for some key systems of the body.

Sleep Improves Concentration and Productivity

Poor sleeping can cause lapses in focus and force your brain to work on overdrive. By getting proper sleep, between 7 and 9 hours for adults, you can have better productivity and concentration.

Have you ever had a really restful night of sleep and awoken ready to take on the workday? That’s the benefit of good, deep sleep!

Enough Sleep Can Lead to Better Mental Health

Insomnia, or not being able to sleep, has been linked with depression . Sleeping too much or too little are also symptoms of depression. Ultimately, it’s clear that sleeping is connected with our mental health.

Without proper rest, we’re more likely to feel out of sync with our bodies and experience a disconnection between mind and body, which can fuel depression and anxiety.

Sleeping Lowers Risk of Heart Disease

When you fall asleep, your body performs a number of important functions. One of them is lowering blood pressure, which is important for heart health.

Full nights of rest can prevent chronic heart disease from occurring. In fact, people who don’t get enough sleep are at a higher risk of heart disease or stroke as compared to those who sleep 7-8 hours per night .

Sleeping Enough Can Improve Immunity

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a lot of information about how to build up a strong immune system. One study showed that when infected with a common cold, those who slept less than 7 hours were 3 times more likely to get sick .

When your body gets more rest, it has more strength to fight off potential infections and viruses.

Embracing the Importance of Rest

If you have trouble sleeping, create a bedtime routine like you would for your children. Make a cup of chamomile tea, inhale some lavender essential oils, or read a few pages of a book to wind down your day.

Some people use supplements or gummies for better sleep . These can help an anxious mind prepare for rest and ensure that you get all of the many benefits of good sleep.

Sleep Tight

Now that you know the importance of rest and you’re ready to start a bedtime routine, get to it! Sleeping enough can improve mental health, immune function, and even prevent chronic diseases.

Did you know that kids need more sleep than adults? Your kids need between 8 and 16 hours of sleep per day, depending on their age.

For more helpful information on improving health, check out the rest of our blog for tips and tricks.